Get your Irish on at Trinity Falls Festival and 5k Run
Get your Irish on - and a little bit of exercise - at the Trinity Falls St. Patrick's Day Festival and 5K run, 12:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at 1200 Sweetwater Cove. Lads, lassies and leprechauns will enjoy live entertainment, bounce houses and a beer garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Uncle Bobby (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|GavePharts
|16
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|NeighborPhartss
|24,111
|Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12)
|15 hr
|UpPhart
|8
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|23 hr
|Working phartzz
|10
|ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13)
|Sat
|WeeksPharts
|81
|why trump won the election
|Fri
|GotPhartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC