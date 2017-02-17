Former Texaco building renamed The Star opens with big rental
The recently restored Texaco building, now filled with luxury apartments, is offering three months free rent as the developer completes construction and the multifamily market remains fiercely competitive. The property, renamed The Star after Texaco's historic star-shaped logo, occupies a full city block bounded by Rusk, San Jacinto, Fannin and Capitol.
