Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief
The former president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership was named Tuesday to head the state's largest business lobby group. In his new post, Jeff Moseley, a former state transportation commissioner who has most recently served as state vice president for governmental affairs for the Texas Central high-speed rail project, will replace Bill Hammond as CEO of the Texas Association of Business.
