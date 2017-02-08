Former Alabama governor released from...

Former Alabama governor released from federal prison

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Nov. 2, 2011 file photo, former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman departs the Federal courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. Siegelman was released Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, from a federal prison in Louisiana where he was serving a six-year sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice, a family spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
punched my girlfriend in the face 10 min jamie 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 20 min Wanda Martinez 24,040
Looking for Debbie Dickehut 4 hr LittlePharting 2
cheap 24/7 it support! 4 hr SupportPharting 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Pregnant/lactating 16 hr CurdPhartss 8
Looking for a plug 16 hr CutPhartss 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC