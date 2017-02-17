Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 100 public schools in America ranking
Texas made a strong showing in a recent ranking of the best public high schools in America, with five Lone Star State campuses landing in the top 25. Houston's Eastwood Academy and Carnegie Vanguard High School, Dallas' School for the Talented and Gifted and School of Science and Engineering, and Austin's Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School are all on the list. To see where they stand in the ranking and the other schools in the top 25, click through the gallery above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|PurchasePharts
|43
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WherePhartx
|24,115
|Man dies in shooting in NW Harris County
|9 hr
|WaitingPhartzz
|4
|Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ...
|9 hr
|George
|3
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|15 hr
|GottenPhartzz
|11
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|HavePhartz
|440
|Uncle Bobby (Jun '15)
|Sun
|BagPhartzz
|18
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC