First of three new Pollo Camperos opens in Houston
Latin chicken restaurant chain Pollo Campero next week formally will mark the opening of the first of three new restaurants in the Houston area. The company plans a grand opening celebration on Feb. 16 for the new location, 11570 Gulf Freeway, which has opened.
