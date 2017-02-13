February 13, 2017Fire ruled accidenta...

February 13, 2017Fire ruled accidental: A state police fire marshal...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

Fire ruled accidental: A state police fire marshal ruled that a Feb. 11 fire that did $20,000 in damage to a home owned by Linda Dire, 590 Highland Ridge Road, Buffalo, was accidental and started in a wall space near a chimney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crime Spree in the High Lands area leaves many ... 3 hr ManyPhartz 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Karla aka Mercedes 13 hr RealPhartc 4
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 14 hr ThesePharts 24,086
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 20 hr YouPhartss 438
Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13) 22 hr NinePhartss 16
punched my girlfriend in the face Sun AroundPherts 8
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harris County was issued at February 14 at 8:56AM CST

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC