Falcons hire 7 assistants, including Flood, Weis Jr.

10 hrs ago

The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their revamped coaching staff with seven new hires, including former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood and Charlie Weis Jr., the son of the long-time coach. Flood will be the assistant offensive line coach, working with returning offensive line coach Chris Morgan .

