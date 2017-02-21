Eight-Year-Old Shot To Death On Sam H...

Eight-Year-Old Shot To Death On Sam Houston Parkway Early Saturday

22 hrs ago

A young girl was shot and killed early Saturday morning at the intersection of Sam Houston Parkway and Fuqua Street in an incident police have yet to make sense of.

