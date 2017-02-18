Egel: Chefs join forces

Egel: Chefs join forces

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Texas Chicken Wok opened its doors on Feb. 5, adding a locally owned Asian restaurant to the fast-food chains along East Interstate 40. Though parters Woody Alvarez and John Ya have never run a restaurant before, Alvarez has cooked and waited tables at Texas Chicken Bowl, Tooms Restaurant and the now-closed King and I. Ya rolls sushi, the only such chef on I-40 East to do so. Diners carrying a student ID are eligible for a $5 meal of chicken fried rice, an egg roll and a soft drink during school hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 4 hr HavePhartz 440
Uncle Bobby (Jun '15) 10 hr BagPhartzz 18
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr Soiled pharts 1,120
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 20 hr NeighborPhartss 24,111
Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12) Sat UpPhart 8
punched my girlfriend in the face Sat Working phartzz 10
ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13) Sat WeeksPharts 81
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harris County was issued at February 20 at 3:04AM CST

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC