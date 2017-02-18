Egel: Chefs join forces
Texas Chicken Wok opened its doors on Feb. 5, adding a locally owned Asian restaurant to the fast-food chains along East Interstate 40. Though parters Woody Alvarez and John Ya have never run a restaurant before, Alvarez has cooked and waited tables at Texas Chicken Bowl, Tooms Restaurant and the now-closed King and I. Ya rolls sushi, the only such chef on I-40 East to do so. Diners carrying a student ID are eligible for a $5 meal of chicken fried rice, an egg roll and a soft drink during school hours.
