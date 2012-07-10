editorial employee Dale Lezon Tuesday...

editorial employee Dale Lezon Tuesday, July 10, 2012, in Houston.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Dale Patrick Lezon , a veteran reporter for the Houston Chronicle whose love of writing began long before he set foot in a newsroom, died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition last week. He was 62. Lezon worked at the Chronicle for more than 16 years and covered natural and man-made disasters before becoming one of the paper's main crime reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... 1 hr Lo0kin 23
Jerking off 1 hr Mr_Mighty 3
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr HelpPhartzs 24,038
Lo0kinnn 3 hr MovedPhartzs 2
is it a turn on or off (May '14) 3 hr OnPhartzs 5
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) Tue SeatPhartsz 436
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Feb 5 DatePhartss 278
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC