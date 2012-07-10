editorial employee Dale Lezon Tuesday, July 10, 2012, in Houston.
Dale Patrick Lezon , a veteran reporter for the Houston Chronicle whose love of writing began long before he set foot in a newsroom, died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition last week. He was 62. Lezon worked at the Chronicle for more than 16 years and covered natural and man-made disasters before becoming one of the paper's main crime reporters.
