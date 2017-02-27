Downtown district launches 20-year pl...

Downtown district launches 20-year planning project

There are 1 comment on the Houston Chronicle story from 10 hrs ago, titled Downtown district launches 20-year planning project. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

A new view of east downtown from the Hilton Americas hotel shows a lush Discovery Green park, the pedestrian-friendly Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, plus the new Partnership Tower and Marriott Marquis hotel. The Avenida and Marriott were finished just in time for Super Bowl LI.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
LaunchesPhartce

Dallas, TX

#1 5 hrs ago
20 phartce
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
punched my girlfriend in the face 2 hr RealPhartsz 16
Had a three some wit mom and her boyfriend 3 hr BigPhartc 4
News Houston's A-list bring glamour, drama to "Cinde... 4 hr CinderellaPhartce 1
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 8 hr SignPhartx 19
News The Winners of 2017 Rodeo Houston's Uncorked! B... 12 hr WinnersPhartss 1
News Arson investigating vacant house fire near Loop... 17 hr HousePhartsx 1
News Best-selling author gets trolled at high school... 17 hr PushPhartsx 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC