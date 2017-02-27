There are on the Houston Chronicle story from 10 hrs ago, titled Downtown district launches 20-year planning project. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

A new view of east downtown from the Hilton Americas hotel shows a lush Discovery Green park, the pedestrian-friendly Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, plus the new Partnership Tower and Marriott Marquis hotel. The Avenida and Marriott were finished just in time for Super Bowl LI.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.