Deputies find man shot to death along...

Deputies find man shot to death along roadway in north Harris County

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chron

A screenshot of video footage shows a homicide scene at the corner of Aldine Westfield Road and Hartwick Road in Houston, Texas on Feb. 27, 2017. Harris County Sheriff's deputies said they found a man dead on the roadway after reports of a shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Winners of 2017 Rodeo Houston's Uncorked! B... 3 hr WinnersPhartss 1
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 3 hr ListenPhartss 17
News Arson investigating vacant house fire near Loop... 8 hr HousePhartsx 1
News Best-selling author gets trolled at high school... 8 hr PushPhartsx 1
Horny male looking 8 hr IsPhartx 4
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 8 hr OhPhartx 24,133
News Billikens Claim Hard-Fought 5-2 Victory at Fordham 18 hr HardPhartc 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC