Deputies find man shot to death along roadway in north Harris County
A screenshot of video footage shows a homicide scene at the corner of Aldine Westfield Road and Hartwick Road in Houston, Texas on Feb. 27, 2017. Harris County Sheriff's deputies said they found a man dead on the roadway after reports of a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Winners of 2017 Rodeo Houston's Uncorked! B...
|3 hr
|WinnersPhartss
|1
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|3 hr
|ListenPhartss
|17
|Arson investigating vacant house fire near Loop...
|8 hr
|HousePhartsx
|1
|Best-selling author gets trolled at high school...
|8 hr
|PushPhartsx
|1
|Horny male looking
|8 hr
|IsPhartx
|4
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|OhPhartx
|24,133
|Billikens Claim Hard-Fought 5-2 Victory at Fordham
|18 hr
|HardPhartc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC