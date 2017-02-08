David Saef to Keynote Large Show Roundtable on March 2 in Houston, TX

When executives and managers gather for the Large Show Roundtable in Houston, they will get a critical message from thought-leader David Saef: Innovate or risk disruption. Saef, GES Executive Vice President of Strategy & MarketWorks, CTSM , will deliver the Breakfast Keynote - 5 Trends That Will Make Your Show - March 2, 2017, George R. Brown Convention Center.

