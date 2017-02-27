Crime 26 mins ago 9:48 a.m.Carjackers kill mom in front of kids, husband in SW Houston
HOUSTON Carjackers shot and killed a 29-year-old mother in front of her kids and husband, Houston Police say. Officers say the crime began late Monday with a carjacking involving another couple on Bellfort at Kirkwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around D.C., Sheila Jackson Lee's image belies ...
|2 hr
|Speaks Phart
|1
|Rogue gangs in Houston (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Stating Phart
|24
|TxDOT accelerates I-45 construction timeline
|5 hr
|TimelinePhaartx
|1
|Ogg: Decision on whether to retry Temple case c...
|5 hr
|RetryPhaartx
|1
|Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ...
|6 hr
|Edward P
|13
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|15 hr
|RealPhartsz
|16
|Had a three some wit mom and her boyfriend
|17 hr
|BigPhartc
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC