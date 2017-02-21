Could Nunavut-born Jesse Koovik Eyer ...

Could Nunavut-born Jesse Koovik Eyer be Canada's next astronaut?

Jesse Koovik Eyer was born in Iqaluit and spent time as a child in Cape Dorset and Pond Inlet. He's currently a space systems engineer for an aerospace company in Germany.

