Conventions bring more hotel stays to...

Conventions bring more hotel stays to Houston

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Vince Dancer walks his dog Gemma in front of the Wings over Water kinetic sculpture on the Avenida Houston, the new civic plaza in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Houston. Vince Dancer walks his dog Gemma in front of the Wings over Water kinetic sculpture on the Avenida Houston, the new civic plaza in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Biggio's, a sports bar that is a partnership between the former Astros star Craig Biggio and Marriott, opened at the 1,000-room Marriott Marquis Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr BackPhartss 24,048
punched my girlfriend in the face 6 hr WePhartsz 2
Looking for Debbie Dickehut 12 hr LittlePharting 2
cheap 24/7 it support! 12 hr SupportPharting 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Pregnant/lactating Wed CurdPhartss 8
Looking for a plug Wed CutPhartss 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC