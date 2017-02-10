Coming Up: This week at the Texas Legislature

At 8 a.m. Monday, the Senate State Affairs Committee will hold a public hearing on controversial Senate Bill 13 that would prohibit automatic payroll deductions for union dues for most organizations, although police and firefighter unions would be exempt. And in a nod to a controversy in Houston over pastors' sermons begging subpoenaed, another measure to be discussed -- Senate Bill 24 -- would prohibit that practice.

