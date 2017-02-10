Coming Up: This week at the Texas Legislature
At 8 a.m. Monday, the Senate State Affairs Committee will hold a public hearing on controversial Senate Bill 13 that would prohibit automatic payroll deductions for union dues for most organizations, although police and firefighter unions would be exempt. And in a nod to a controversy in Houston over pastors' sermons begging subpoenaed, another measure to be discussed -- Senate Bill 24 -- would prohibit that practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|SufferPhartsz
|24,083
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|12 hr
|AroundPherts
|8
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|13 hr
|WindyPhartzz
|6
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|16 hr
|LandPharts
|9
|Karla aka Mercedes
|21 hr
|InnPhartss
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sat
|ThenPhartz
|282
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC