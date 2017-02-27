CNBC's Billion Dollar Buyer and Tilman Feritta Search for Houston Entrepreneurs
CNBC's primetime series BILLION DOLLAR BUYER and Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta are searching for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Greater Houston area to bring their unique product or service to the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, March 9th from 10am-6pm CT for an open casting call and a chance to be featured on CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer." If these loc Al Small businesses have what it takes, they could potentially strike a deal with one of America's most successful businessmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|27 min
|SignPhartx
|19
|Had a three some wit mom and her boyfriend
|1 hr
|HadPhartss
|2
|The Winners of 2017 Rodeo Houston's Uncorked! B...
|4 hr
|WinnersPhartss
|1
|Arson investigating vacant house fire near Loop...
|9 hr
|HousePhartsx
|1
|Best-selling author gets trolled at high school...
|9 hr
|PushPhartsx
|1
|Horny male looking
|9 hr
|IsPhartx
|4
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|OhPhartx
|24,133
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC