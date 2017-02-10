Clear Lake turns ex-golf course into detention area to drain floodwater

From left, Andrea Monsivais, 15, Janine Morales, 16, and Gloria Contreras, 17, help the Exploration Green Conservancy's effort to plant 60 mature, 45-gallon trees in the water authority's detention area development project. i less From left, Andrea Monsivais, 15, Janine Morales, 16, and Gloria Contreras, 17, help the Exploration Green Conservancy's effort to plant 60 mature, 45-gallon trees in the water authority's detention area ... more From left, Rachel Mgbeike, 17, Fesolami Akinwande, 18, and Sherwin Nouri, 17, and Rich Sommer of Houston plant a tree at Exploration Green on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.