Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Had the Best Weekend at...
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen treated their 10-month-old daughter to one super fun weekend, jetting off to Houston and New Orleans! On Friday, the 31-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host and swimsuit model took her daughter to see some fascinating marine life at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, Texas, where they were visiting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch week. On Sunday, little Luna was in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center with Legend for the NBA All-Star Game.
