Chinese project will add to Houston's skyline
David Du, president of Tianqing Real Estate Development, talks about the milestone of the Allen Parkway development. [MAY ZHOU / CHINA DAILY] The $500 million real estate project of Tianqing Real Estate Development LLC and DC Partners has attracted an upscale anchor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Big
|1,085
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|SeriousPhartz
|11
|Enlisting in the army in Houston
|5 hr
|EnlistingPhartzess
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|DownPhartzx
|24,022
|Chase moving Downtown El Paso location
|6 hr
|DownPhartzx
|2
|Police arrest 'The Beast' but worry about other... (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|AboutPhartzx
|5
|Pregnant/lactating
|13 hr
|UdderzPhartz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC