Chef Mitchell to open new M Bistro in...

Chef Mitchell to open new M Bistro in iffy Montgomery Plaza space

12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Former Yucatan Taco Stand chef Steve Mitchell will open a new restaurant, M Bistro, in a former crab shack in Montgomery Plaza, he said Monday. Mitchell, who worked alongside the late Fuzzy's founding chef Paul Willis at several local restaurants, said M Bistro will be an American bistro serving lunch, brunch and dinner.

