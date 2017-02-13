Chef Mitchell to open new M Bistro in iffy Montgomery Plaza space
Former Yucatan Taco Stand chef Steve Mitchell will open a new restaurant, M Bistro, in a former crab shack in Montgomery Plaza, he said Monday. Mitchell, who worked alongside the late Fuzzy's founding chef Paul Willis at several local restaurants, said M Bistro will be an American bistro serving lunch, brunch and dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime Spree in the High Lands area leaves many ...
|3 hr
|ManyPhartz
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Karla aka Mercedes
|13 hr
|RealPhartc
|4
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|ThesePharts
|24,086
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|20 hr
|YouPhartss
|438
|Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13)
|22 hr
|NinePhartss
|16
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Sun
|AroundPherts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC