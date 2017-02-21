Central Market adding curbside pickup at Westheimer store
B plans to open a store this spring in the Champions Forest area off the Grand Parkway, and the grocer also recently opened a new store in Magnolia. H-E-B's 102,000-square-foot-store, located at 20311 Champion Forest Drive, will have a restaurant and curbside pick-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midici The Neapolitan Pizza Company to Make Gre...
|51 min
|The Inner Loop
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WorkingPharts
|24,125
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|8 hr
|TopPhartz
|3
|Katy's Snooze restaurant to open late 2017
|8 hr
|EggPhartss
|1
|Houston's Best Food Festivals, Spring 2017
|9 hr
|Foodpharter
|1
|First look: The Pearl Restaurant & Bar
|9 hr
|Pearpharter
|1
|Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ...
|10 hr
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC