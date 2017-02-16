BWW Interview: Broadway Songstress N'Kenge Joins Houston Symphony's R&B Mixtape
You may think that after originating the role of Mary Wells in MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, and performing up to eight times a week for roughly two years, five-octave songstress N'Kenge may not have been interested in an R&B project with the Houston Symphony -- but you'd be wrong. "In my household, it was all about Motown music and R&B and Whitney," says N'Kenge, "and so when [Principal POPS Conductor Designate Steven Reineke ] asked if I wanted to be a part of this project, there was no question that I was going to say yes."
