BWW Interview: Broadway Songstress N'...

BWW Interview: Broadway Songstress N'Kenge Joins Houston Symphony's R&B Mixtape

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

You may think that after originating the role of Mary Wells in MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, and performing up to eight times a week for roughly two years, five-octave songstress N'Kenge may not have been interested in an R&B project with the Houston Symphony -- but you'd be wrong. "In my household, it was all about Motown music and R&B and Whitney," says N'Kenge, "and so when [Principal POPS Conductor Designate Steven Reineke ] asked if I wanted to be a part of this project, there was no question that I was going to say yes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why trump won the election 1 hr GotPhartz 4
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr SharePhartz 24,102
1 More Sign that LINN Energy LLC is Hiding Some... 13 hr ThisPhart 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
News Tornado spotted outside Houston 21 hr ClaimPhartss 2
Pregnant/lactating Thu HiPhartse 17
Uncle Bobby (Jun '15) Wed HowPhartts 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC