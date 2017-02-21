There are on the Saint Louis Billikens story from 9 hrs ago, titled Billikens Claim Hard-Fought 5-2 Victory at Fordham. In it, Saint Louis Billikens reports that:

Saint Louis men's tennis collected a second consecutive road victory over an Atlantic 10 Conference rival Saturday night, defeating Fordham 5-2. The Billikens took the doubles point when Charlie Parry and John Nogalski hung on for a 7-5 win at No.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Saint Louis Billikens.