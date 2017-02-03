Bicyclist dies in collision with Metr...

Bicyclist dies in collision with Metro train near Hermann Park

Read more: Chron

A METRO Rail hit and killed a female bicyclist at the intersection of Fannin Street and Sunset Boulevard next to Herman Park on Friday, February 3, in Houston. A METRO Rail hit and killed a female bicyclist at the intersection of Fannin Street and Sunset Boulevard next to Herman Park on Friday, February 3, in Houston.

