Bicyclist dies in collision with Metro train near Hermann Park
A METRO Rail hit and killed a female bicyclist at the intersection of Fannin Street and Sunset Boulevard next to Herman Park on Friday, February 3, in Houston. A METRO Rail hit and killed a female bicyclist at the intersection of Fannin Street and Sunset Boulevard next to Herman Park on Friday, February 3, in Houston.
