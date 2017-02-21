Best-selling author gets trolled at h...

Best-selling author gets trolled at high school, pushes back

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

New York Times best-selling author Jaime Ford spoke at a Dallas high school last week. He didn't expect the reaction he got from students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billikens Claim Hard-Fought 5-2 Victory at Fordham 3 hr HardPhartc 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr TheyPharts 1,135
Anyone remember the restaurat Try Us Cafe near ... (Sep '12) 6 hr WhatPhartss 20
News Marijuana industry angered by White House reversal 14 hr HousePhartzz 1
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 14 hr HoldingPhartzz 15
News Every day is an adventure at NorthGrove at Spri... Sat EveryPhart 2
News Constituents Hold "Town Hall Without Ted Cruz" ... Sat TrumpPhart 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC