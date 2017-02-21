Back to square one for 20-story AT&T tower
The owner of the mostly vacant AT&T building downtown has scrapped its plans to redevelop the 20-story tower and is putting it on the market without an asking price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somerset Green offers 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle
|6 hr
|OffersPhartx
|1
|Woman hit by car on Westheimer Road; driver fle...
|6 hr
|DriverPhartx
|1
|Large fight breaks out at F Bar in Houston's Mi...
|6 hr
|LargePhartx
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ...
|8 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|12
|First look: Osso & Kristalla
|12 hr
|MuchPharts
|3
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|20 hr
|BigPhartsc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC