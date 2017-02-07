Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
A man suspected in the killings of two women in Florida and one in Alabama died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff Tuesday at a Georgia motel in which a female suspect was arrested, authorities said. Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard in Florida confirmed that 44-year-old William "Billy" Boyette fatally shot himself Tuesday evening at the motel in the neighboring state.
