Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings de...

Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Times

A man suspected in the killings of two women in Florida and one in Alabama died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff Tuesday at a Georgia motel in which a female suspect was arrested, authorities said. Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard in Florida confirmed that 44-year-old William "Billy" Boyette fatally shot himself Tuesday evening at the motel in the neighboring state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 15 hr HeavyPhartss 24,035
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 15 hr SeatPhartsz 436
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... Feb 5 LetPhartss 14
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Feb 5 DatePhartss 278
IT'S H Town Super Bowl is Here wow we should be... Feb 5 HalfPhartss 4
Adopt Feb 4 BuyPhartss 4
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb 4 WolvesPhartss 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,686 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC