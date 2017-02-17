Austin restaurant offering up mega-si...

Austin restaurant offering up mega-sized 'Manmosas' with a full

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

An Austin restaurant is offering up a Texas-sized mimosa featuring a full bottle of champagne in every glass during brunch hours. An Austin restaurant is offering up a Texas-sized mimosa featuring a full bottle of champagne in every glass during brunch hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr PrairiePhartz 24,109
ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13) 4 hr WeeksPharts 81
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
why trump won the election Fri GotPhartz 4
1 More Sign that LINN Energy LLC is Hiding Some... Thu ThisPhart 2
News Tornado spotted outside Houston Thu ClaimPhartss 2
Pregnant/lactating Thu HiPhartse 17
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC