Austin restaurant offering up mega-sized 'Manmosas' with a full
An Austin restaurant is offering up a Texas-sized mimosa featuring a full bottle of champagne in every glass during brunch hours. An Austin restaurant is offering up a Texas-sized mimosa featuring a full bottle of champagne in every glass during brunch hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|PrairiePhartz
|24,109
|ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13)
|4 hr
|WeeksPharts
|81
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|why trump won the election
|Fri
|GotPhartz
|4
|1 More Sign that LINN Energy LLC is Hiding Some...
|Thu
|ThisPhart
|2
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|Thu
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Pregnant/lactating
|Thu
|HiPhartse
|17
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC