Astrodome conservation group pitches ...

Astrodome conservation group pitches ideas for using Houston's dome prior to $105M renovation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chron

During an Astrodome Conservancy presentation on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, a 3D printed model displayed the "Star Dome" concept proposed by Rice University alumni Joshuah Jest and Alex Weinheimer for creating a projected light spectacle on the five-acre roof of the iconic structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Truth is might 24,053
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 3 hr dumbscumb 15
News Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07) 3 hr Shelley 62
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Mike trin 1,092
punched my girlfriend in the face 8 hr EverPhartz 4
Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12) 8 hr EachPhartz 6
Looking for Debbie Dickehut 14 hr JustPhartzs 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC