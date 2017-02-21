An Elegy for Oxheart, Houston's Fines...

An Elegy for Oxheart, Houston's Finest Restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Eater

If you've ever worked in a restaurant with a kitchen door, you know that instant, almost tangible mental shift when you're passing between front-of-house and back-of-house. At Oxheart in Houston, there is a perch - the rightmost spot at the angled, 11-seat counter - where you dwell in that charged space for a couple of hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many gangs in houston! (May '10) 5 hr BranchPharter 226
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 6 hr My Phartss 7
News Police, Texas vet save puppy from heroin overdo... 10 hr TexasPhartxs 1
News Central Market adding curbside pickup at Westhe... 13 hr CurbsidePharter 1
News Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief 15 hr BusinessPharrtz 1
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A... 15 hr BestPharrtz 1
Midici The Neapolitan Pizza Company to Make Gre... 17 hr PizzaPhartss 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC