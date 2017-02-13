Amegy Bank space up for lease in Post Oak Park
The view of Amegy's former headquarters at 4400 Post Oak Parkway from its new tower at 1717 W. Loop. The space, totaling 175,000 square feet, is being marketed for lease by owner Shorenstein Properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime Spree in the High Lands area leaves many ...
|2 hr
|Democrats wont stop
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Karla aka Mercedes
|7 hr
|RealPhartc
|4
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|ThesePharts
|24,086
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|YouPhartss
|438
|Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13)
|16 hr
|NinePhartss
|16
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Sun
|AroundPherts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC