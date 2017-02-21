A man is killed at Subway, now a reward is increased
A vigil is held for the 18-year-old Subway employee Javier Flores when he tried to get between an armed robber and his mother, another employee at the restaurant. Police have increased the reward for information leading to the shooter to $30,000.
