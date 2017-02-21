A man is killed at Subway, now a rewa...

A man is killed at Subway, now a reward is increased

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chron

A vigil is held for the 18-year-old Subway employee Javier Flores when he tried to get between an armed robber and his mother, another employee at the restaurant. Police have increased the reward for information leading to the shooter to $30,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somerset Green offers 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle 3 hr OffersPhartx 1
News Woman hit by car on Westheimer Road; driver fle... 3 hr DriverPhartx 1
News Large fight breaks out at F Bar in Houston's Mi... 3 hr LargePhartx 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr InPhartx 1,129
Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ... 5 hr GetRealHighonPot 12
News First look: Osso & Kristalla 9 hr MuchPharts 3
News Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i... 17 hr BigPhartsc 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC