A little Frisco Lone Star fan during the second half of the state...
A budget shortfall brought on by a cut of state funding has lead the Frisco Independent School District to explore ways to save money over the coming years. A budget shortfall brought on by a cut of state funding has lead the Frisco Independent School District to explore ways to save money over the coming Review site Niche looked at data on academics, health and safety and school resources to determine the best ISDs in the Lone Star State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime Spree in the High Lands area leaves many ...
|10 hr
|ManyPhartz
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Karla aka Mercedes
|20 hr
|RealPhartc
|4
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|ThesePharts
|24,086
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Mon
|YouPhartss
|438
|Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13)
|Mon
|NinePhartss
|16
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Sun
|AroundPherts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC