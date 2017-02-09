a Bullet traina could soon connect Da...

a Bullet traina could soon connect Dallas, Houston after land agreement

13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The company planning a high-speed train between the two Texas cities says it has hit a new milestone. Texas Central says they have reached a land option agreement on an estimated 30-percent of the parcels they need for the route that stretches through 10 counties.

