a Bullet traina could soon connect Dallas, Houston after land agreement
The company planning a high-speed train between the two Texas cities says it has hit a new milestone. Texas Central says they have reached a land option agreement on an estimated 30-percent of the parcels they need for the route that stretches through 10 counties.
