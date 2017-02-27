8-year-old fatally shot in Houston after car crash
An 8-year-old girl was fatally shot following a car crash in Houston, Texas, early Saturday morning, police said. Patrol officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of the Beltway 8 feeder road and Fuqua Street at around 2 a.m. local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|6 hr
|RealPhartsz
|16
|Had a three some wit mom and her boyfriend
|8 hr
|BigPhartc
|4
|Houston's A-list bring glamour, drama to "Cinde...
|9 hr
|CinderellaPhartce
|1
|Downtown district launches 20-year planning pro...
|9 hr
|LaunchesPhartce
|1
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|12 hr
|SignPhartx
|19
|The Winners of 2017 Rodeo Houston's Uncorked! B...
|17 hr
|WinnersPhartss
|1
|Arson investigating vacant house fire near Loop...
|21 hr
|HousePhartsx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC