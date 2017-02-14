2nd woman: Michigan St. coach knew of sex assaults by doctor
A second woman says that the Michigan State women's gymnastics coach was aware of complaints of assault by a sports doctor who treated female athletes. Coach Kathie Klages was suspended Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|10 min
|Truth is might
|24,092
|Miraculous prayer
|5 hr
|GrantedPhartzx
|2
|Crime Spree in the High Lands area leaves many ...
|21 hr
|ManyPhartz
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Karla aka Mercedes
|Mon
|RealPhartc
|4
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|Mon
|YouPhartss
|438
|Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13)
|Mon
|NinePhartss
|16
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC