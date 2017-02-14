2nd woman: Michigan St. coach knew of...

2nd woman: Michigan St. coach knew of sex assaults by doctor

11 hrs ago

A second woman says that the Michigan State women's gymnastics coach was aware of complaints of assault by a sports doctor who treated female athletes. Coach Kathie Klages was suspended Monday.

