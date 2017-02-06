2 women on Buffalo Bayou trail sprint away from would-be armed robber riding a bike
Two women who were walking on the trail near Police Memorial Sunday evening, Feb. 5, 2017, told police a man on a bicycle tried to rob them but they were able to run away. Police were looking for the suspect.
