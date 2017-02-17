2 University of Charleston players di...

2 University of Charleston players dismissed after arrests

Authorities say two University of Charleston football players have been dismissed following their arrest on drug charges at a motel. University spokesman David Traube says in a statement to WSAZ-TV that Nic Covington and Juan Morgan were kicked off the team following their arrests Saturday night.

