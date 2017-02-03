1 dead after car hits pedestrian in f...

1 dead after car hits pedestrian in front of middle school

One person is dead after a Saturday evening crash in front of Deady Middle School in southeast Houston, according to authorities. Just before 7 p.m., the driver of a Honda Accord struck a pedestrian near the corner of Broadway and Scanlock, according to Houston police.

