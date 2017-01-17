Workers foil burglary at gun store in...

Workers foil burglary at gun store in west Houston

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Plywood boards cover the outside of Full Armor Gun Range, whose owner said an attempted burglary early Tuesday was the 14th robbery in five years. Plywood boards cover the outside of Full Armor Gun Range, whose owner said an attempted burglary early Tuesday was the 14th robbery in five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
I love wearing panties 14 hr GarlicFerts 2
No creeps 14 hr GarlicFerts 6
My Son is an Exhibitionist Mon PLZphartMOR 4
valet parking for a $1? Mon ParkNPhart 2
Have you buped recently? Sun Grunting poots 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Sun Sniffing again 276
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC