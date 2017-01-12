Westside office building fills up after departure of big tenants
Beltway 8 Corporate Centre III, a 129,505-square-foot office building at 10900 Corporate Centre Drive in Houston's West Belt submarket, is owned by Agellan Commercial REIT U.S. Transwestern handles leasing. Beltway 8 Corporate Centre III, a 129,505-square-foot office building at 10900 Corporate Centre Drive in Houston's West Belt submarket, is owned by Agellan Commercial REIT U.S. Transwestern handles leasing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 min
|Curious
|1,018
|Which high school is better, Houston Christian ...
|2 hr
|humidity
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|huey goins
|23,931
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|Kenyan_Soul
|273
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|smith 15
|704
|Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Lol
|7
|Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06)
|Tue
|houstonsucksdick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC