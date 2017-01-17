Weather 55 mins ago 2:14 p.m.Storms d...

Weather 55 mins ago 2:14 p.m.Storms dump flooding rains on Houston area

An early morning thunderstorm flooded the Houston area with up to seven inches of rain, leaving drivers stranded and highways in gridlock during the morning rush hour. The water had receded in most areas by noon, but KHOU 11 News meteorologist Brooks Garner warns more heavy rain is coming our way.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harris County was issued at January 18 at 9:37AM CST

