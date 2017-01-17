Vantiv adds call center in north Houston

Vantiv, a Cincinnati-based credit card processing company, has leased 41,000 square feet in Reserve at Greens Crossing. The property is at 11410 Greens Crossing near the northwest corner of Beltway 8 and Interstate 45. less Vantiv, a Cincinnati-based credit card processing company, has leased 41,000 square feet in Reserve at Greens Crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.