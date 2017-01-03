UK's May denies her government 'muddled' about EU exit
In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session, in parliament in London. Prime Minister Theresa May's office says Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, the British leader will meet Donald Trump in Washington in the weeks following his Jan. 20 inauguration as U.S. president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Swaggman68
|128
|Beware - at&t uverse cheating in name of securi...
|3 hr
|Rish2017
|1
|do women like men that wear panties
|7 hr
|bluvpanties
|3
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|Truth is might
|23,927
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Gonzaa
|83
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Wet
|Jan 6
|Fail
|9
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC