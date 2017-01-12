TSU professor accused of punching officer
The arrest took place during the early morning hours Tuesday at a motel during a prostitution sting, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office. When a deputy attempted to arrest 52-year-old Christopher Tymczak, he allegedly punched the officer in the face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
