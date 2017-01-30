Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
In this undated file photo, Gregg Phillips is seen in Austin, Texas. Phillips, who President Donald Trump has promoted as an authority on voter fraud, was registered to vote in multiple states during the 2016 presidential election, the Associated Press has learned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is ts and ptb still at war
|47 min
|RechargePharts
|2
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|50 min
|LongPharts
|6
|Where's Bobby Brown or China?
|3 hr
|Phart man
|6
|i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fart man
|38
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|GoodPhartz
|24,028
|Which high school is better, Houston Christian ...
|Sat
|UhaulPharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC