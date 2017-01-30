Trump's voter fraud expert registered...

Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this undated file photo, Gregg Phillips is seen in Austin, Texas. Phillips, who President Donald Trump has promoted as an authority on voter fraud, was registered to vote in multiple states during the 2016 presidential election, the Associated Press has learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is ts and ptb still at war 47 min RechargePharts 2
Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16) 50 min LongPharts 6
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 3 hr Phart man 6
i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10) 3 hr Fart man 38
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun GoodPhartz 24,028
Which high school is better, Houston Christian ... Sat UhaulPharts 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,354 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC