Truck crash, fire snarls North Loop in NW Houston
Portions of the eastbound North Loop were snarled about 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, when a truck caught fire near T. T.C. Jester in northwest Houston. Portions of the eastbound North Loop were snarled about 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, when a truck caught fire near T. T.C. Jester in northwest Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 min
|huey goins
|23,961
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|39 min
|SniffTheCheesee
|715
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|I love wearing panties
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|Mon
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|Jan 16
|ParkNPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC